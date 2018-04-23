JSO: Suspicious item reported at Mandarin Target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious item reported at the Target on San Jose Boulevard.

Heavy police activity can be seen at both the Publix and Target on San Jose in Mandarin, Monday morning around 7 a.m. Employee's from both stores were evacuated and could be seen from the parking lot, standing outside.

Although Target does not open until 8 a.m., Publix opened their doors at 7 a.m.

Last week, a man robbed this same Publix and implied he had a bomb. Police say he handed an employee a written bomb threat that included the sentence, "You're not going to like me very much," then demanded $6,000 from a cashier.

The man grabbed the money and grabbed a gallon of milk before running off, the report said. The suspect in that robbery is still on the run.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as soon as more information is received.

