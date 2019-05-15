JSO: Thief takes officer's gun, bulletproof vest, Taser from trunk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A thief who broke into an unmarked police car last week slipped away with some important equipment, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The officer who reported the theft said the burglar took his handgun, Taser, bulletproof vest, handcuffs and utility belt out of the trunk.

The officer was moving items from his house to his mother’s house and left his unmarked vehicle in the backyard of a home with the driveway gate open, the report said.

When the officer came home about two hours later, he found the trunk to the police car ajar, and the equipment was gone, he said.

The officer said he had the keys in his pocket the whole time and has no idea how a thief could have popped the trunk without the keys. There were no signs of forced entry, and no fingerprints were found on the vehicle.

