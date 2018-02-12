JSO: Honda Odyssey stolen with body inside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen van, which was transporting a body at the time it was taken, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

A Be On The Lookout has been issued for a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey van with Florida tag number NIS5N.

The van was left running with the keys in the ignition when it was stolen along Arlington Expressway near the Regency Square Mall, police said.

Police said the van was transporting a dead body for work purposes.

Anyone who sees the van is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

