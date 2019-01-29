JSO: Woman arrested after children found living in 'deplorable conditions'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested Friday after Jacksonville police said they found four children living in "deplorable conditions."

Nancy Parker, 30, is charged with child neglect.

According to her arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office went to a house on North Pearl Street Friday for a domestic dispute and found four children living in the residence that was in "complete disarray."

Police said there was broken glass all over the floor, along with trash, old food and feces.

There was no running water and the toilet was clogged with human waste, police said.

The report noted that there was no heat in the house and the utilities had been turned off.

The baby’s bassinet was also filled with trash and debris, according to police.

The arrest report did not mention whether the Department of Children and Families was notified.

Parker was booked into the Duval County jail and released Monday on $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

