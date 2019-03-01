JSO: Woman arrested after crying child found behind bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after a young child wrapped in a damp towel was found in a wheelchair behind a Westside bar, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Jennifer Wilson, 35, is charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest report, officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a missing 3-year-old. When they arrived at a home, police said they asked Wilson where the child was and she just shrugged her shoulders and mumbled incoherently.

Police said they began searching the house and yard, and spoke with a man at the house. The man told officers he didn't know what the child was wearing, but only knew he was wrapped in a maroon towel and riding in a black wheelchair. The man said the wheelchair belongs to him and Wilson uses it as a stroller for the child to ride in.

At one point, according to police, Wilson began removing items from her bra, including makeup, a crack pipe, pills and a Brillo Pad, which police said is commonly used for smoking crack. Police said she was then handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.

Officers said they then responded to the BP gas station on Timuquana Road at Catoma Street, where police said Wilson had reportedly been walking to and from. While searching the area around the gas station, police said they found the child in the parking lot of the Bald Eagle Bar next door.

Police said the child was in the wheelchair crying and wrapped in a damp towel and had no clothes on. Police noted the wheelchair's brakes were engaged, and the wheelchair and child appeared to have been purposely placed in a dark corner of the parking lot next to a dumpster.

According to the arrest report, the child was crying, shivering and damp. Police added the temperature was 59 degrees and the child had been outside since leaving the house about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police also wrote in the arrest report that the location where the child was found was 60 feet away from Timuquana Road, a "very busy six-lane roadway."

During a more thorough search of Wilson, according to the arrest report, police found several white pills, which field tested positive for cocaine, and blue pills, which were identified as Alprazolam 1 mg pills.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail, where she remained as of Friday afternoon on $160,000 bond, online jail records show.

According to the arrest report, the Department of Children and Families was notified, and a DCF investigator responded and took custody of the child.

