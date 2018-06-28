JSO: Woman charged with neglect of 3 children in filthy home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 32-year-old woman was arrested Friday after three children were found living in a filthy home in the Panama Park area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Melissa Hudson is charged with three counts of child neglect.

According to her arrest report, the Florida Department of Children and Families and police were called Friday to the house on East 44th Street.

The officer wrote in the report that the interior was "filthy and unlivable for children."

Police said the children were naked and dirty, and covered with insect bites. Police said there was stale food and trash all over, crawling with roaches.

According to the arrest report, there were six small dogs in the house, and dog feces and urine throughout the house, which reeked.

Police said Hudson tested positive for cocaine.

Hudson, who has a long history of arrests, was released Sunday from the Duval County jail after posting bond.

DCF took custody of the children.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.