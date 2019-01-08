Woman dies after New Year's Day crash, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 80s has died after a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Day, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Investigators said Mary Helen Bess was driving north on Moncrief Road near West 36th Street about 8 p.m. Jan. 1 when the vehicle crossed over the southbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Bess was transported to an area hospital, where she died following the crash, police said.

A relative called News4Jax on Tuesday and said Bess was a missionary.

This was the first reported traffic fatality this year, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.