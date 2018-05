JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was hospitalized after a crash Monday evening in the East Arlington area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, two vehicles collided about 6:40 p.m. at Hickory Hollow Drive and Hickory Creek Boulevard West.

The woman driving one of the cars was taken to Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate.

