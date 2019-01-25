JSO: Woman in car shot twice on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is recovering after she was shot twice in the leg while sitting in a car, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

Police said she was in the passenger side of the vehicle on Moncrief Road near Fairway Oaks Apartments. When officers arrived around 10:19 p.m. they noticed the vehicle had a few bullet holes.

The woman was shot twice in her leg and transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with witnesses but have not yet released a description of the shooter.

