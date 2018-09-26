JSO: Woman sought after escaping during arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman who escaped while she was being arrested Tuesday night on the city's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers said they responded about 9:30 p.m. to a disturbance on Dunn Avenue at Harts Road, where they found Emily Ann Howard.

Police said they were in the process of arresting Howard on charges of trespassing and cocaine possession when she was able to escape.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jean shorts and handcuffs.

Anyone who sees her or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

