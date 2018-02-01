JSO: Woman who overdosed while driving charged with DUI, child abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 40-year-old woman is charged with DUI and child abuse after she was found passed out in her car on Max Leggett Parkway near Jacksonville International Airport in November, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and gave Lynsey Hendrick a dose of Narcan, which revived her, police said.

The blood test came back positive for fentanyl and Valium, the police report shows.

The child abuse charge was filed because police said she had a child in the car with her at the time.

Hendrick was booked into the Duval County jail but was released Tuesday on $100,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.