JSO works to increase traffic safety during Florida Bicycle Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared March Florida Bicycle Month, encouraging the use of bicycles and the importance of roadway safety, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office continues to focus on increasing traffic safety.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is committed to working with the Florida Department of Transportation to help reduce traffic crashes in Duval County. Jacksonville police have been conducting traffic deployments focused on increasing bicyclist and pedestrian safety as part of a grant from FDOT in conjunction with the Institute of Police Technology and Management.

Jacksonville police said the deployments, now in the fifth week, will go through mid-May in four high traffic areas prone to motor vehicle crashes involving pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles, with the goal of reducing crashes and fatalities.

The four locations are below:

Beach Boulevard from St. Johns Bluff Road to Parental Home Road

103rd Street from Firestone Road to Chafee Road

University Boulevard West from St. Augustine Road to Beach Boulevard

Edgewood Avenue North/Cassat Avenue from Commonwealth Avenue to Plymouth Street

For more information about the grant, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.