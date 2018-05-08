JTA awarded $3.35M federal grant for St. Johns River Ferry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority has been awarded a $3.3 million federal grant to make critical upgrades to the St. Johns River Ferry, the city agency announced Tuesday.

The agency said the grant funding, among $58 million allocated for 20 projects across 12 states, will be used to pay for improvements and repairs to the ferry slips, the ferry terminal and the vessel itself.

JTA Chief Executive Officer Nathaniel Ford touted the progress the agency has made since taking over the ferry's operations in March 2016, saying the grant meant the improvements would continue.

"With this recent award, the JTA will continue to strengthen the ferry's infrastructure, and give our riders a safe and reliable service," Ford said.

Phase III of the ferry improvement project, which calls for the replacement of existing bulkheads and terminal bridges as well as the installation of stopping mechanisms -- is currently underway.

That phase of the project is expected to wrap up in January 2019. The project will force crews to remove the ferry from service from Sept. 4 to Oct. 31 as part of the overhaul.

To learn more, visit the ferry's official website.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.