JTA bus driver fired after crash on I-95 overpass above Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A city bus driver has been fired after a crash Sunday night left her bus hanging off the Interstate 95 overpass above Dunn Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

There was a disciplinary hearing Tuesday afternoon, and Hollie Beasley was let go, JTA confirmed to News4Jax.

Beasley, 34, was driving south on I-95 while it was raining about 10 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of the bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bus hit a guardrail and flipped before landing on its wheels.

The bus began leaking natural gas after the crash, causing both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 at Dunn Avenue to close for hours.

Rescue crews managed to secure the bus and rescue Beasley, who was the only person on board. She reportedly suffered minor injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Charges are pending, according to FHP.

On Monday, Leigh Ann Rassler, JTA's public relations manager, released a statement:

The accident involving a JTA bus on Interstate 95 at Dunn Avenue on September 9 is an active investigation. The safety of our customers and operators is our number one priority. We are grateful that bus operator Hollie Beasley was not seriously injured and that no passengers were on board. We thank all of the first responders on-site who assisted in resolving the incident as safely and quickly as possible."

