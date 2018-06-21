JTA: Drivers encouraged to Dump the Pump to help community, save money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants you to dump the pump and try transit as a way to save money and help the local community. The initiative is designed to encourage drivers to utilize public transit more frequently as an alternative to driving.

A new report by the American Public Transportation Association showed people in a two-car household can save an average of more than $10,160 annually by downsizing to one car.

The June report also states that every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns, powering community growth and revitalization.

The JTA is celebrating the 13th annual Dump the Pump day Thursday by displaying its new Try Transit bus on Hogan Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

JTA representatives will also be be available with information for the public at the JTA Customer Service Office at 121 West Forsyth Street next to the entrance facing Hogan Street from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

