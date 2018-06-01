JTA receives hurricane relief grant worth $734K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is one of 15 public transit agencies in Florida to receive a grant, which will help pay for hurricane repairs.

JTA received $734,000 of the $22.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. It's part of a relief program to help transit systems impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The funding will help the agencies pay for hurricane response costs, including replacing and repairing damaged equipment. It will also help with projects designed to reduce the risk of future storms.

A total of $277.5 million was approved for transit systems; $233.5 million will help the relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which was battered by Hurricane Maria.

