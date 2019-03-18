JTA to demolish property in preparation for transit hub construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A vacant building along Philips Highway will be demolished on Monday for the future construction of a new JTA transit hub.

The building sits on the corner of Philips Highway and Bowden Road. Some may remember when it used to be the Vibe nightclub and lounge.

JTA will turn the lot into a new transit hub that will serve its First Coast Flyer blue line, which travels from the Rosa Parks Transit Station along Philips Highway to the Avenue Walk Park-n-Ride. The transit hub will include three bus bays and shelters for riders, a board with real-time passenger information, ADA accessible sidewalks and bike racks.

Once it is complete, JTA said the transit hub will expand transit services along the southeast corridor.

JTA hub rendering

“It is approximately halfway down our blue line for our first coast service,” said Andrew Rodgers, JTA director of Construction and Engineering. “A lot of bus service goes through that area now. It’s an area of high ridership so we believe it’s going to be a very good location both for our riders as well as connectivity of our multiple routes.”

JTA hired a local contractor to do the demolition work.

Once demolition is finished, construction is expected to start on the new transit hub. The hub is scheduled to be done by the end of the year.

