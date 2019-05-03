Junior League brings Derby to Duval Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It’s that time of year to pull out your best dress, hats and bow ties. The Derby is coming to Duval County and a great cause will benefit.

The Junior League of Jacksonville will transform the Sheraton Jacksonville into Churchill Downs on Saturday during its fourth annual Jockeys and Juleps event. You can celebrate the most exciting two minutes of sports, the 145th anniversary of the Kentucky Derby, while helping to raise funds for First Coast families battling food insecurity.

Guests are encouraged to wear their derby-best, as the league will host its big hat and best bow tie competition with prizes. Guests will be able to enjoy music, patio games, raffle, a silent auction and more.

Ticket prices start at $60 and include unlimited wine, beer and signature Derby-inspired cocktails as well as a dinner of Bourbon meatballs, Kentucky hot brown sandwiches and pecan pie.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support the Junior League of Jacksonville’s mission and signature community initiative, Fresh Minds, a tiered program approach to eliminating the 26 food deserts in our local community. The initiative is driven by three key pillars: increasing sustainable food availability through creating and nurturing urban gardens and providing aid to local food banks, providing nutrition and health education to children and parents, and through the shaping of public policy. If you would like to learn more about the initiative go to the Junior League website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.