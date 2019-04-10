Junk pile cleared out of Tallyrand community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two days after News4Jax contacted the city about a growing pile of junk in a Tallyrand community, contractors arrived Wednesday to clean up the mess.

Neighbors said the trash had been piling up around the lot on East 14th Street since December. Despite numerous complaints to the city, the trash remained.

Residents, like Jessica Clark, are grateful for the quick response after News4Jax got involved.

"I am blessed that y'all jumped right on it," Clark said. "This would have just kept going on and on."

"When I woke up this morning and heard the noise, heard everything moving around, I looked out the window, and I was ecstatic," another neighbor said.

According to a police officer, a man who said he was using the lot for a scrapping business, will keep what's leftover but must remove it from the property. The man is not listed as the owner of the lot, and no one has been able to track down the actual owner.

On Tuesday, News4Jax contacted the listed owner of the property. She claimed a house that used to be on the lot was condemned by the city nearly three years ago. She claimed she no longer owns the property.

Neighbors said getting the mess cleaned up is one thing, but keeping it clean is another. If the problem returns, a spokesperson for the city said residents should continue reporting any issues.

