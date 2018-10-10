Jury comes to split verdict in Jacksonville fire captain's lawsuit

Capt. Eric Mitchell was on the stand Tuesday morning for cross-examination.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal jury in the discrimination and retaliation civil suit trial against the city of Jacksonville reached a split verdict after deliberating for two days.

Capt. Eric Mitchell, with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, filed the lawsuit against Division Chief Gail Loput, Fire Chief Kurt Wilson and the city of Jacksonville. According to the lawsuit, Mitchell claims he was discriminated against for being black and, when he spoke out about it, he was retaliated against.

The trial started last week and the jury began deliberating after closing arguments ended Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the 12-person jury found there was no discrimination by JFRD and Wilson. But the jury found the department did retaliate against Mitchell for airing his claims and that Mitchell should be paid damages.

He was awarded $2,600 in lost wages, $13,000 for emotional stress and $26,000 in punitive damages.

