Kayaker hopes photos of trash in Hogans Creek will encourage cleanup

Kenneth Greuter III took this picture of trash in Hogans Creek.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A kayaker spotted trash and filth over the weekend in Hogans Creek.

Kenneth Greuter III captured photos showing broken glass bottles, cups and a shopping cart filled with furniture and shared them with News4Jax in hopes of bringing awareness to the problem and encouraging people to clean up the mess.

"I had already known that the creek was in that condition and there's several others in the area like that," he said. "It's regrettable. It's mostly disposable cups and bottles. About 80 percent of the trash is cups and bottles and other plastics."

News4Jax showed Greuter's photos to people living in the nearby Springfield neighborhood.

"You see something nice and you don't care of it like you're supposed to be doing," said Andre Johnson. "I wouldn't want to go canoeing through there with all the trash."

Khea Stokes said she was not surprised.

"It's downtown area, so it's going to be trashed regardless," Stokes said.

On Wednesday, News4Jax went out to Klutho Park along Hogans Creek and things looked pretty clean, with not much trash. Greuter said it's the creek itself that's being neglected.

"I feel like it's overlooked altogether because the creek is tucked away. People drive over it every day," he said. "People don't really know it's there."

Hogans Creek feeds into the St. Johns River, so trash can create a larger problem polluting the water. Greuter just wants people involved to clean up their mess.

In fact, nonprofit Groundwork Jacksonville will be hosting a Hogans Creek cleanup Saturday, April 20. Gloves, trash bags and water will be provided. It will run from 9:45 a.m. to noon and begins at 314 Palmetto Street, Jacksonville, FL, 32202.

Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. People are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and a hat. Also, bring a reusable water bottle.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.