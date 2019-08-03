Kings Cafe employee wounded in shooting Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for three young black men between the ages of 15-20, possibly driving a black Chevy Impala or Chrysler 200, in connection with the shooting of a restaurant employee just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officers were called to Kings Cafe where they found the employee wounded and evidence that five bullets crashed through the front window of the restaurant.

An adult and child were inside at the time but not hurt.

News4Jax asked JSO if the shooting was a robbery attempt but officers refused to say anything about a motive.

There were several shots fired as 13 evidence markers were placed at the scene by investigators.

If you know anything about the shooting or suspects, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.