Documented gang member wounded in shootout, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who is known to be part of a street gang in Jacksonville was wounded during a shootout between two vehicles Tuesday night, and another gang member was arrested, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on Martin Luther King Drive not far from New Kings Road around 8:43 p.m. While responding to the scene, an officer noticed a car that contained bullet holes leaving the area.

The car, a black Chevrolet Impala, was pulled over, police said. The two men who were inside were both said to be documented gang members known to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

One of the men was shot in his lower leg, and the bullet just missed his ankle monitor, the Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other man was arrested.

The other vehicle that was involved, a white minivan, is still sought by police, according to investigators. A full description of the van was not immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

