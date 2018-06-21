Dog attacks concern San Marco, Lakewood residents

Two wild dogs seen pictured are suspected of killing house cats and chickens in the San Marco and Lakewood area, according to neighbors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood safety alert for Jacksonville residents living along St. Augustine Road, between San Marco and Lakewood.

According to several nearby pet owners, two wild dogs are suspected of killing 16 house cats and seven chickens over the last two months.

Neighbors said the latest attack happened last weekend in a yard on Bishop Circle.

That's where, according to the pet owner, an 8-year-old, deaf cat named Big Baby did not hear the dogs approaching and was fatally mauled.

Other neighbors told News4Jax the dogs have acted aggressively toward people walking their pets, which is why residents are worried the dogs could possibly attack a small child.

“I just don’t want any children to try and approach these dogs and get bit, maimed or killed, because they’re pretty vicious," pet owner Cynthia Carter-Ross said.

Pet owner Marik Bronstein said a lot of neighborhood children play outside.

"They could easily attack those kids," Bronstein said. "Then what?"

Animal control has laid a trap for the dogs in the woods where they are known to live.

As of Thursday, the dogs had not been captured.

