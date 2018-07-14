Lawsuit filed against Gov. Scott over the appointment of councilman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Rick Scott over his appointment of Terrance Freeman to replace suspended City Councilman Reggie Brown.

Reggie Brown was suspended along with fellow council member Katrina Brown last month after they were indicted on separate federal fraud charges, alleging they misused public funds.

Former Duval County School Board member Brenda Priestly-Jackson claims Scott appointed Freeman to replace Reggie Brown before he officially resided in the Northwest Jacksonville district he was picked to represent.

Priestly-Jackson, who lives in District 10, had also applied to replace Reggie Brown but was not selected.

She claims the application process was changed midstream to exclude a requirement of primary address.

"When I applied for Reggie Brown's council seat, there was a drop-down where candidates were required to include their primary address, but that drop-down was changed a week to ten days before the appointments were made," said Priestly-Jackson.

She said the appointment of Freeman violates the city's charter requirement of primary residence.

The lawsuit she filed on Friday seeks to remove Freeman from the council seat and have his appointment declared unlawful because of the requirement that district council members live in the district they represent.

Priestly-Jackson said she filed a lawsuit against Gov. Scott for violating the city charter of residency, and she filed a lawsuit against Freeman as an individual not entitled to the council seat.

She said she does not want to be appointed to the District 10 council seat now, but will run for the office during the next election.

News4Jax has reached out to the governor's office and Councilman Freeman for comment and will report further when we hear from them.

