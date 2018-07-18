Jacksonville's top lawyer to defend city in suit challenging councilman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city's General Counsel's Office has filed a motion asking to intervene in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Rick Scott's appointment of Terrance Freemen as an interim Jacksonville city councilman.

Last week, Scott named Freeman to replace suspended City Councilman Reggie Brown, one of two council members indicted on federal fraud charges. On Friday, former Duval County School Board member Brenda Priestly-Jackson filed a lawsuit claiming Scott appointed Freeman before Freeman officially resided in District 10, the Northwest Jacksonville district that he was picked to represent.

The day Freeman was appointed, he rented a place inside District 10 and told Council President Aaron Bowman that he had relinquished his homestead on the Mandarin home where he and his family were living, but that didn't quell the controversy.

Deputy general council for the city, Jason Teal, filed a motion Tuesday, noting that since the case the case involves questions regarding the city charter.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Lenny Curry weighed in for the first time about Scott's appointment and the subsequent controversy. He said he didn't recommend Freeman or talk to the governor in advance of the naming of Freeman to District 10 and Ju'Coby Pittman to replace Katrina Brown in District 8.

"That decision is not under my authority. That decision was made at the state level," Curry said. "People know that about me. I’m going to make sure that every person and every neighborhood continues to be represented by me and by this office."

During a campaign trip to Jacksonville on Monday, Scott defended his choice.

"Let’s remember why I had to do it in the first place. We had individuals that were indicted, so we replaced them. I followed all of the rules, we took our time and found good people, and Terrance (Freeman) is going to do a good job," Scott said. "This was totally in compliance with the law."

In addition to the lawsuit filed Friday seeking to remove Freeman from the council seat and have his appointment declared unlawful because the residency requirement, Priestly-Jackson on Monday filed an emergency motion for a temporary injunction asking that Freeman's appointment be stayed until it is reviewed by a judge.

Priestly-Jackson, who lives in District 10, was one of more of about a dozen people who applied to replace Reggie Brown, but she was not selected. She claimed the application process was changed midstream to exclude a requirement of primary address.

"When I applied for Reggie Brown's council seat, there was a drop-down where candidates were required to include their primary address, but that drop-down was changed a week to 10 days before the appointments were made," said Priestly-Jackson.

Prestly-Jackson's attorney has requested public records from City Council President Aaron Bowman for any and all documents concerning the District 10 appointment or Terrance Freeman.

In a statement, Scott's press secretary, Ashley Cook, said the governor's office will review the lawsuit.

"Mr. Freeman was appointed to serve in his seat on an interim basis due to the suspension of Mr. Brown following serious felony charges," Cook said. "This temporary appointment complied with the law.”

Priestly-Jackson said she does not want to be appointed to the District 10 council seat now, but will run for the office when the current term ends next June.

Priestly-Jackson was joined by Duval County's Democratic Party chairperson and other city and state election officials at a Monday morning news conference at the Duval County Courthouse. She said even though others have complained that the governor appointed Freeman, a Republican, to represent a district that consistently votes Democratic, the lawsuit and request for injunction is focused on the residency issue.

"I don’t know that anyone ever aspires to see (her) name in litigation against the governor in her state. However, I stand in for the over 40,000 constituents, registered voters in District 10, to hopefully redress a wrong," Priestly-Jackson said Monday.

"In this case, the people of District 10 deserve better," attorney Leslie Scott Jean-Bart said. "They deserve better than individuals thinking, 'I hope this wasn't their thought that they could just put an African-American in that seat from anywhere and that that person would understand the issues in District 10.' That is not how it works."

At an appearance in District 10 Sunday afternoon, Freeman told those gathered that he was focused on learning the needs of the district. After the meeting, he declined to answer questions from News4Jax about the lawsuit or the residency requirements.

