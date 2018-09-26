Lawsuit: Jacksonville fire captain discriminated against by fellow firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville fire department captain says he was discriminated against by his fellow firefighters.

Capt. Eric Mitchell is suing Acting Division Chief Gail Loput; Fire Chief Kurt Wilson, the director of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department; and the city of Jacksonville.

According to the lawsuit, Mitchell says he was discriminated against for being black and when he spoke out about it, he was retaliated against.

The case will go to trial next week in federal court.

In the 15-page complaint, Mitchell's attorney claims discrimination and retaliation.

The lawsuit says Mitchell is "a highly qualified instructor" who was "singled out and purposefully excluded from decision-making processes and contact with management of the training academy on account of his race." The suit claims he was singled out by Loput.

The lawsuit states on Aug. 21, 2015, Mitchell requested a meeting with Wilson to discuss Loput's conduct. At the meeting, the lawsuit says, Mitchell explained the discriminatory acts to Wilson, but Wilson "did nothing to address Plaintiff's complaint" but asked to be "warned in advance if Plaintiff filed a complaint."

Mitchell claims that after he filed a complaint against Loput, Loput retaliated.

Mitchell also claims he was demoted and removed from the Training Academy despite performing his job satisfactorily.

Mitchell's attorneys have requested a jury hear the case. If a jury agrees with his claims, it could be damaging for the city and the fire department

Attorney Randy Reep, who is not affiliated with the case, explained the impact the case could have on the city if a jury finds discrimination and retaliation against Mitchell.

"The city could be found to be complicit in the racist, discriminatory practices of its senior administrator people acting as a chief and Chief Wilson himself," Reep said.

News4Jax reached out to Randy Wise, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters.

He did not comment on the case but did say that he does not believe JFRD has a race issue.

The trial begins Oct. 1.

