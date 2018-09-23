LGBTQ community remembers victims at vigil

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the LGBTQ community remembered loved ones during a vigil Saturday.

An organization called “Stiletto Sisters Society” held the memorial at A. Phillip Randolph Park.

Antasha English, Celine Walker and Cathalina James are three transgender women who were murdered in Jacksonville this year.

Jessie Sumlar, a gay man, was murdered, too.

The Stiletto Sisters Society remembered their lives.

“We are rallying behind the theme that all lives matter, not just black, not just trans,” said Chloie Kensington of the Stiletto Sisters Society. “We’re not just memorializing friends we knew here in the community. We are taking stock and putting value on all lives.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released sketches and photos of possible suspects in the murders. Loved ones hope potential arrests would bring closure.

“It will begin the healing process,” Kensington said. “I can’t tell you if I would have closure until that moment and I definitely can’t speak on behalf of a parent who has lost their child or a brother who lost their sibling. What I can say is, as a friend and activist and a human being, we want to start healing in this community.”

