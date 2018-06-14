Lightning strike believed to be cause of Jacksonville house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A house fire late Thursday afternoon in the Greenland area was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded about 4:45 p.m. to the home on Eddystone Trail, near the intersection of Greenland Road and Interstate 95, after neighbors saw flames and called 911.

Firefighters said they quickly put out a small fire burning in the attic.

There was a hole in the roof of the home, but a tarp was placed over it.

News4Jax was told the homeowners were not there at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.



