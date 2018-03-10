Jacksonville

LIST: 25 words that stumped contestants at First Coast Spelling Bee

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer, Melanie Schultz - Media content editor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One word -- "methodically"-- earned speller Saachi Sharma the regional crown at the 74th annual First Coast Spelling Bee Friday night.

But there were 25 words that were incorrectly spelled, knocking out the other contestants from 14 counties. 

The first two rounds proved to be particularly troublesome, with seven misspelled words.

Here are all the words that stumped contestants at the First Coast Spelling Bee:

  1. Cleanser
  2. Mathematics
  3. Capricorn
  4. Contraband
  5. Loam
  6. Renovate
  7. Sitzmark
  8. Aria
  9. Graffiti
  10. Flotilla
  11. Pangolin
  12. Tamale
  13. Virtuoso
  14. Bolero
  15. Cavalry
  16. Pasteurize
  17. Babka
  18. Lokshen
  19. Kibei
  20. Meiji
  21. Shuffleboard
  22. Distillation
  23. Tidiness
  24. Versatile
  25. Boreal

In Round 9, the word "graupel" was also spelled wrong, but the contestant was not eliminated because the word was mispronounced. 

