Daughter: Guns stolen from 90-year-old veteran's Lakeshore home

Veteran Jimmy Phillips at the military ball earlier this year with his daughter, Marian, by his side.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in the Lakeshore area on the city's Westside, where two men broke into an elderly veteran's home while he was inside and took loaded handguns, the homeowner's daughter said.

Fortunately, the 90-year-old homeowner, Jimmy Phillips, was not harmed.

His daughter, Marian Phillips, called News4Jax on Tuesday, after her father was robbed at his home Monday night, because she's worried about the people in that neighborhood.

"I am mad as hell. I'm very mad," Marian said. "My father fought in the Korean War and now he's having to fight a war in his own home."

As part of her father's evening routine, according to Marian, he left the kitchen back door wide open for his dog Monday evening when he suddenly saw a man standing in his hallway.

Marian said her father is hard of hearing, so he didn't hear the two men come in the house. She said her dad just let them take what they wanted, including two loaded handguns.

Her message to them: "You are a bunch of heartless, coward individuals whoever you are."

"I want to know what they would do to their grandparents. Would you treat them like this? Would you steal from them?" Marian asked.

Marian said the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told her father he needs to start locking his doors to prevent this from happening again and police are currently looking for the guys who broke in.

"They are going to be patrolling the area. That's what they said. I asked them to patrol last night because I really didn't want to leave him and they said that they've had some incidences in the area," Marian said. "But I feel like people, they always want to call the news channel -- to not be on the news -- but so people will know what's going on because there are elderly people that went over there and they need to know what's going on in their neighborhood."

Although it was a scary ordeal, Jimmy is in good spirits. It's a reminder to always lock your doors, even if a pet is outside, playing.

News4Jax has requested the police report from the Sheriff's Office, but has not yet received it.

