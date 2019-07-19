Looking for a car? JSO's auctioning off seized vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is holding an auction for forfeited vehicles.

The vehicles were forfeited to the Sheriff's Office and are up for grabs as-is, which means you can't complain if you discover problems down the road. The property will be sold to the highest bidder.

The auction runs through Friday, July 26. Click here to see all items.

Here is a list of items up for auction:

EZ Go Golf Cart

2000 Honda Civic

2002 Chevrolet S10

1992 Oldsmobile 98

2007 Chevrolet Impala

1999 GMC Yukon

2001 Toyota Camry

2002 Ford Expedition

2004 Cadillac CTS

2006 Mercury Montego

1999 Ford E350

