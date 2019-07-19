Looking for a car? JSO's auctioning off seized vehicles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is holding an auction for forfeited vehicles.
The vehicles were forfeited to the Sheriff's Office and are up for grabs as-is, which means you can't complain if you discover problems down the road. The property will be sold to the highest bidder.
The auction runs through Friday, July 26. Click here to see all items.
Here is a list of items up for auction:
- EZ Go Golf Cart
- 2000 Honda Civic
- 2002 Chevrolet S10
- 1992 Oldsmobile 98
- 2007 Chevrolet Impala
- 1999 GMC Yukon
- 2001 Toyota Camry
- 2002 Ford Expedition
- 2004 Cadillac CTS
- 2006 Mercury Montego
- 1999 Ford E350
