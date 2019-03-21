Loved ones celebrate life of teen killed 9 years ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It has been nine years since a Jacksonville teen was shot and killed, and her family is still searching for answers.

On Thursday morning, loved ones and community members remembered the life of Tiphne Hollis, who was killed in a 2010 drive-by shooting on Belfort Street in the Mixon Town neighborhood.

The gathering was uplifting, with steppers, music and games for young children.

Shanda Whitaker, Hollis' mother who owns a day care, said she wanted to do something more upbeat to remember her daughter.

"Usually I do a walk or go out to the cemetery, but I didn't want to do that today. I wanted to be surrounded by the kids that I love. I have 100 students that love me and love my daughter. And I didn't want it to be a sad day. I wanted it to be a happy and fun day," Whitaker said. "I had to find some peace for myself, and this right here gives me peace, comfort therapy."

Mayor Lenny Curry honored the teen by declaring this week Tiphne Hollis week.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

