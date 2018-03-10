Luxury home on Jacksonville's Southside goes up in flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a home in a neighborhood of luxury homes in Hampton Park, off Baymeadows Road east of Interstate 295.

SKY4 aerials just before 5 p.m. Friday showed flames coming through the roof of the two-story home on Monterey Bay Drive.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department ordered fire crews out of the house for their own safety. Firefighters and a ladder truck were focused on protecting neighboring homes from the fire.

JFRD tweeted at 5:25 p.m. that the fire was under control and the state fire marshal was called to determine the cause. Video shows the roof of the house was gone.

There is no indication that there were any injuries.

News4Jax learned from property records that the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home built in 2003 is valued at over $400,000.

This article will be updated as more details of the fire become available.

