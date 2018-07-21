Lynyrd Skynyrd jams out with Jaguars player at TIAA Bank Field

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A jam session Thursday at TIAA Bank Field featured two of Jacksonville's hometown rock stars.

Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rick Medlocke were joined at the stadium by Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker as they sang "Sweet Home Alabama."

J.P. Shadrick, of the Jaguars Radio Network, captured the performance on video. In it, Tinker, a University of Alabama alumnus, couldn't resist dropping a "Roll Tide Roll."

On Sept. 2, Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform at Daily's Place as part of its farewell tour, which will continue into at least next year.

News4Jax anchor Tom Wills spoke Thursday with Johnny Van Zant as the band was preparing to leave for concerts this weekend in Massachusetts and upstate New York.

READ: Lynyrd Skynyrd survivor plays on 'to show everybody our dream came true'

1977 DOCUMENTARY: 'Need all my friends'

IMAGES: Lynyrd Skynyrd then and now

He told Wills they are really looking forward to the concert in their hometown in September, which may very well be the last time Lynyrd Skynyrd plays in Jacksonville.

Here’s @carsontink and @Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant with “Sweet Home Alabama” ahead of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final JAX show Sept. 2 at TIAA Bank Field #jaguars #Alabama pic.twitter.com/zzhGMISeB5 — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) July 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.