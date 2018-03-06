Machete-wielding man jailed for hindering Jacksonville fire crews

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A machete-wielding homeless man was arrested Sunday night after he interfered with firefighters battling a blaze on Jacksonville's Westside, authorities said.

Crews were corralling the flames engulfing a vacant drive-in theater near Blanding Boulevard and Wesconnett about 8 p.m. when the man started causing a scene, according to a police report.

A firefighter notified an officer working traffic duty nearby of the disturbance, saying the man was distracting crews from their work, though he did not threaten any of them, the report said.

The man, 50-year-old Jeremiah DeMaggio, was seated on the ground when the officer arrived. He appeared intoxicated and resisted multiple commands to leave the scene, according to the report.

DeMaggio was booked on charges of hindering firefighters, disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence, according to jail records. He remains in jail in lieu of $26,000 bail.

