MAD DADS holds community walk hoping for leads in murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been two years since Maurice Hobbs was shot and killed. Members of the anti-violence group MAD DADS joined his mother going door to door asking for tips that could help police catch the person who murdered him.

"I fight every day for my son. This walk is every antonym of easy. It's very hard. It's very painful," said Hobb's mother, Latasha Hobbs.

She spent the day with MAD DADS, delivering flyers with her son's picture on them in an effort to get answers in his murder.

Maurice Hobbs was shot and killed near his Southside Estates home just two days after celebrating his 18th birthday.

His mother celebrated his birthday without him a couple of days ago, and Saturday was the anniversary of his death.

After two years, his heartbroken mother said the murder of her son gets harder to accept.

"My team of detectives in the law enforcement department is doing everything that they possibly can to solve my son's case. At this point, we are relying on the community to speak up and tell what they know," she said.

MAD DADS President Donald Foy said although the detectives are working behind the scenes, it's up to the community to break the code of silence.

"We actually have contact with them and to ask them to call Crime Stoppers. We also let them get a chance to see a photo of Maurice," Foy said.

With flyers and posters in hand, Latasha Hobbs said she'll fight every day until her son's killer is brought to justice.

"I began to live my life sentence on the day they murdered my son. It's time for them to live theirs. I'm begging the community to please speak up. Please help my team of detectives make an arrest in my son's case," Latasha Hobbs said.

Anyone with information about Maurice Hobb's murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

