Man, 19, shot in Murray Hill drive-by, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 19-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in Murray Hill, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers first responded about 4:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Plymouth Street near Cassat Avenue.

Police learned soon after that a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg had been taken to the emergency room at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Police said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, surveillance video shows men inside a black Nissan Altima firing shots at the victim. Police did not release the footage.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.