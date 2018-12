Man found with thumb drive containing thousands of child porn images, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with possessing videos and images depicting sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice said.

On Jan. 9, 2017, an officer was called to a residence where Jason Ryan Fain, 37, lived, and recovered a USB thumb drive that allegedly belonged to him, and believed to contain child pornography, according to the complaint.

DOJ officials said the thumb drive contained 3,614 images and seven videos that depicted child porn, including “selfie” -type photos that depicted Fain.

Fain was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017, and during an interview that followed, Fain admitted the thumb drive belonged to him and that it contained hundreds of pornographic pictures of children that he got from the internet, officers said.

A forensic analysis confirmed the drive accessed a file-sharing network on the internet and at least one document in Fain’s name, the DOJ said.

Fain now faces 20 years in federal prison, along with the potential for a life term of supervised released, if convicted. He has a hearing scheduled Monday.

