Man accused in credit union hostage case still not competent for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of holding hostages at gunpoint inside a credit union was ruled Thursday to still not be competent for prosecution.

Nicholas Humphrey is facing 13 counts of kidnapping and armed robbery in the December 2016 incident at the Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue.

At a competency reviewing hearing on Thursday, the judge ruled that Humphrey remains not competent for prosecution, and both sides agreed.

Humphrey was not in court for the hearing.

The next competency review will be in July.

Surveillance video showed Humphrey walking in the Northwest Jacksonville branch just after it opened on Dec. 1, 2016, with a gun, a dog on a leash and a pail of dog food. Police said he fired one shot into the ceiling.

The hostages -- seven of whom were employees at the credit union -- were freed when a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team made entry. There were no injuries.

Humphrey is still being treated at a mental health facility run by the Department of Children and Families.

