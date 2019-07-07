Man accused of killing baby to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 22-year-old man will stand before a judge Monday morning accused of aggravated child abuse and second-degree murder. Police say Garyon Gaston was in charge of watching a baby last month while the little boy’s mother was at work.

Police say later that day, as Gaston was watching the 11-month old, the baby was taken to a hospital with broken bones and severe bleeding. The baby was on life support and later died.

Investigators say Gaston is being held at the Duval County Jail without bond, accused of aggravated child abuse and second-degree murder.



According to the arrest report, Gaston told investigators the baby and a 22-month-old sibling were on a bed and he left the baby drinking a bottle. When he checked on them later, because he heard noises, the baby was spewing milk and he tried to render aid.

Investigators say Gaston’s story was inconsistent with the baby's injuries.

News4Jax spoke with a neighbor last month when police were at the home across the street investigating the incident.

"I’m totally shocked. I just can’t even believe it!" Rosalind Jones said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson talked about the tragedy when it happened.

"This was a murder of an innocent child by the hands of an adult," Jefferson said.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family of the 11-month old.

