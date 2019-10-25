Man accused of leading police on chase after carjacking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man accused leading officers on a chase after a carjacking at a Wawa convenience store.

According to an arrest report, two people told police they went to the store on Old Middleburg Road, parked by the air compressor and one of them went inside the store. The second person told police that while her friend was in the store, Freddie Peacock got into the car and then drove off after she jumped out, according to the report.

Police said they later spotted the stolen car and the driver led them on a chase that eventually ended on Pepper Circle East. That's where police said the driver crashed into several other vehicles, jumped out and ran away.

The arrest report shows a K-9 officer later found Peacock hiding behind a fence. Police said Peacock was bitten by the K-9 during the arrest, and they found a gun.

As of early Friday morning, Peacock remained in the Duval County jail on multiple charges, including carjacking with a firearm or deadly weapon, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and aggravated battery, according to online jail records.

