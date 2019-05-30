Man accused of leaving child in hot car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Monday night arrested a man accused of leaving a child in a hot car.

Xavier Seymore, 26, is charged child neglect.

According to an arrest report, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was alerted to a child left in a car. The incident happened at an apartment complex, where Seymore was to meet with a woman to drop the child off, the arrest report shows.

The report is heavily redacted, but it stated Jacksonville Fire and Rescue took the child to Wolfson Children's Hospital. The Sheriff's Office told News4Jax that the child was showing obvious signs of heat stress.

Seymore was booked into the Duval County jail Monday evening, but was released the next night on $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

His arrest comes less than one week after the co-owner of a Westside day care center was arrested May 22 on a charge of child neglect in connection with the death of a 4-month-old. Police said the baby died after she was left in a day care van parked in the sun for 4½ hours.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.