Man accused of not telling partner he has HIV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who tested positive for HIV was arrested for not telling his partner that he had the disease, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Records show Sherrick Avery Hooks, 30, was charged with sexual intercourse without disclosure of HIV. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hooks and the victim became sexually active in September 2018.

The victim discovered on Dec. 26, 2018, that he or she contracted a sexually transmitted disease and then confronted Hooks, police said. Hooks denied knowing he had the disease, and the victim convinced Hooks to get tested.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when Hooks received the test results, he accidentally left them at the victim's home. The victim read the results and discovered Hooks was HIV positive.

Hooks was arrested Wednesday. He was released Friday on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.