Man accused of sexually assaulting massage spa employee

FreeImages.com/foxumon﻿

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting an employee of a Jacksonville massage spa, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

John Daniels Bessent, 65, who was said to work at a car dealership, was arrested on July 19 and charged with strong arm robbery and sexual battery.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bessent was accused of going into the Eden Spa and Massage on St. Johns Bluff Road on July 12 where he put a female employee in a headlock, walked her to the rear of the business and told her to undress before sexually assaulting her.

Bessent then took cash from a drawer and took off, the Sheriff's Office said. A detective made note in the report of a previous incident at a massage spa and compared a surveillance photo of a person of interest from that case, which is how the suspect was identified in the incident at Eden Spa and Massage.

