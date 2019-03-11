Man accused of using stolen credit card at Home Depot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card at an area Home Depot store.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the credit card was among numerous items taken during a home burglary that happened on University Boulevard South, just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

After the burglary, according to police, the man pictured used the card to purchase items at a Home Depot store in the area. Police said the man arrived at the Home Depot in the pictured multi-colored pickup, which another man was driving.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

