Man arrested, accused of beating, dragging person behind van

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eric Bridges, 24, was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of attempted murder in connection with what police described as a horrendous attack on a transgender woman Friday.

Bridges is accused of severely beating and then tying a person to the bumper of a minivan, dragging the victim for two blocks before the rope was cut and the victim was left lying in the street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the person, who may have already been unconscious, was dragged from the intersection of Moncrief Road and West 36th Street -- the entrance to the Majestic Plaza Apartments -- to Pearce Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

Police recorded graphic video of the incident at the Real Time Crime Center but it was too disturbing to release to the public.

Officers found a minivan Saturday and discovered it was the same minivan that was used to drag the victim. They later learned it had been reported stolen before the incident. With evidence collected at the crime scene and tips from residents, JSO officers were able to identify Bridges.

Multiple sources, including the maintenance worker at the apartment, told News4Jax the victim is a transgender woman.

"I don't know how this person identifies and, obviously, we want to be respectful of how this person identifies himself," JSO Assistant Chief Brien Kee said.

"It sounds like a hate crime, some type of revenge incident," News4Jax crime and safety analyst Ken Jefferson said of the crime. "Their purpose was to kill that person, evidently. If they're ... tying them to a vehicle and dragging him through the street, they don't want that person to live.

VIDEO: Police investigating after person beaten, dragged by minivan for 2 blocks

Eric Brightman, the Majestic Plaza maintenance man, said the attack started inside one of the units.

”They seen him dragging down the street with a rope,” Brightman said.

Bridges has a long rap sheet with charges that include grand theft and resisting an officer. He was released from prison in June 2018.

Monday morning, he'll be back in court for his first appearance.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.