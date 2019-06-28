Man arrested after carjacking at Springfield gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested after a carjacking near a Springfiled gas station, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested Rufus Wright, 32. According to a police report, he was arrested after a man told investigators he was carjacked early Wednesday morning at the 76 gas station on West 8th Street.

Police tracked down the car in the area, but the suspect wouldn’t pull over, the report said.

Investigators said the suspect crashed the car near West 6th and Wilcox streets, where he got out and started running from police. Officers were able to catch him.

Wright is facing charges including carjacking, possession of drugs and driving with a suspended license.

