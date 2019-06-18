Man arrested after double stabbing in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police made an arrest in a double stabbing over the weekend in Northwest Jacksonville.

The stabbing happened Sunday night on West 23rd Street.

According to an arrest report, Cory Davis, 40, and another 40-year-old man got into an argument and fight over Davis using the other man's pickup truck.

The other man told JSO he let Davis use the truck to get drugs for a woman who is his friend. Davis said he gave that woman $40 for a cellphone bill payment.

When the other man took the keys from Davis, that led to the fight, in which both men were stabbed, and both wound up at UF Health hospital, police said.

Based on the statements of witnesses, according to police, Davis was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

