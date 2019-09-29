Man charged with killing teenager at cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a February shooting death of a teenager at a Westside cemetery, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Hinshaw, 23, was charged with murder and evidence tampering in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marquis Smith, who was shot multiple times Feb. 5 at the entrance of a cemetery on Plants Lane, off Old Middleburg Road.

Homicide detectives were told by witnesses the shooting occurred during a potential drug deal. Hinshaw is accused of disposing of the gun after the shooting.

Hinshaw is being held without bond in the Duval County jail.





